West Bengal: TMC supporters 'block, attack BJP karyakartas' heading to attend Suvendu Adhikari's rally

Pronab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP 'karyakartas' on their way to the venue --Diamond Harbour, South 24 Parganas district-- of a rally to be addressed by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari were stopped by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters at different places. Several BJP leaders were allegedly beaten up by TMC men, going by the videos tweeted by BJP leaders.

Your Administration didn't allow the Rally at 1st, Hon'ble Court granted permission. You blocked roads, obstructed supporters from reaching the venue, disrupted arrangements & placed hurdles at each step.

Your onslaughts couldn't dent the determination of @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas: pic.twitter.com/n5CI7ySUVT — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) December 3, 2022

TMC supporters allegedly pelted stones at a bus carrying BJP men at Kulpi shattering the windscreens. In turn, BJP men blocked the road in protest against the attack.

Following this, a large contingent of police force was deployed at the spot. The police dispersed the BJP men who were blocking the road.

Adhikari alleged at least 200 buses were not allowed to reach the venue and they were waylaid midway by TMC supporters in connivance with the police.

‘’Your administration didn’t allow the Rally at 1st, Hon’ble Court granted permission. You blocked roads, obstructed supporters from reaching the venue, disrupted arrangements & placed hurdles at each step. Your onslaught couldn’t dent the determination of @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas,’’ Adhikari tweeted.

BJP MLA and party’s general secretary Agnimitra Paul also faced resistance at Hatuganj when she was on her way to the venue of the rally.

‘’Tyres were set on fire and thrown on the road to stop me from heading to the venue. The police stood as a mute spectator,’’ alleged Agnimitra.

Bjp karyakartas were beaten mercilessly today..



Their fault..they were on their way to participate LOPs sabha at Diamond Harbour



The wheel of ADHARMA, ANAITIKATA, ASATYA can’t move for long



Your days are numbered mam @MamataOfficial pic.twitter.com/SUatdx4uuc — Agnimitra Paul BJP (@paulagnimitra1) December 3, 2022

She said the TMC supporters started spreading terror from Friday night at villages from where the BJP expected an impressive turnout of party supporters. ‘’They visited door-to-door and threatened with dire consequences. Villagers were not allowed to leave their villages,’’ the MLA alleged.

TMC, however, rubbished the allegation. Kunal Ghosh, spokesperson of the ruling party said, ‘’Suvendu’s rally was a flop show. BJP faced resistance by the rival faction within the party.’’

The Calcutta High Court granted conditional permission to Trinamool Congress MP and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abishek Banerjee to hold a political rally in Bengal’s Kanthi at the scheduled venue, less than 200 metres from the residence of the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari.

The TMC-BJP faceoff has grown fierce ahead of panchayat elections scheduled to be held next year.

