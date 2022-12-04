Home Nation

Ahmedabad: ABVP cadres force college principal to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

The incident has been reported at H A College, Ahmedabad, affiliated to the Gujarat Law Society (GLS) University.

Published: 04th December 2022 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

ABVP

Image Used for Representational Purpose Only.(Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

The office bearers of the right-wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday reportedly forced a college principal to chant 'Jai Shri Ram.'

The incident has been reported at H A College, Ahmedabad, affiliated to the Gujarat Law Society (GLS) University.

According to a report, a couple of days ago, a few students chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' while the class was in progress. The teacher admonished the students and took them to the principal, Sanjay Vakil. The principal made the students apologize.

Against this backdrop, the RSS-affiliated ABVP cadres confronted the principal and forced him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram.' They also forced him to apologize to the students who had created trouble in the classroom a few days ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ABVP H A College
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp