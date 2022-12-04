Ahmedabad: ABVP cadres force college principal to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

By Online Desk

The office bearers of the right-wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday reportedly forced a college principal to chant 'Jai Shri Ram.'

The incident has been reported at H A College, Ahmedabad, affiliated to the Gujarat Law Society (GLS) University.

According to a report, a couple of days ago, a few students chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' while the class was in progress. The teacher admonished the students and took them to the principal, Sanjay Vakil. The principal made the students apologize.

Against this backdrop, the RSS-affiliated ABVP cadres confronted the principal and forced him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram.' They also forced him to apologize to the students who had created trouble in the classroom a few days ago.

