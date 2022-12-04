Home Nation

India believes in peace, not war: Rajnath Singh

Former CM BS Yediyurappa, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, MP Tejasvi Surya and actor Sapthami Gowda were also present.

Published: 04th December 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presents a copy of Bhagavad Gita to actor Sapthami Gowda in Bengaluru on Saturday. CM Basavaraj Bommai looks on | vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that India believes in peace and has never created trouble for other countries. “We have never attacked anyone... however, also never spared anyone creating any injustice or oppression towards our country,” he said at the inauguration of Gita Dana Yajna Mahotsava organised by  The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) in Bengaluru on Saturday.

He said India is equipped to ensure that any oppressor faces consequences if she is harassed in any way. He asserted that India never favours violence, but cannot remain neutral to injustices and oppression.  Singh said the philosophy is in alignment with that of the Bhagavad Gita.

He called the Bhagavad Gita the source for resolving all problems in life. He said a person will not need self help books if he or she reads the Bhagavad Gita. He also referred to the Bhagavad Gita as a Gyan Ganga - providing knowledge for years.

In lieu of celebrations, Iskcon, Bengaluru, has said that it will distribute one lakh copies of the Bhagavad Gita in December.The YouTube version of the Bhagavad Gita’s musical chants were also launched at the inaugural function with translation in six different languages.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called the Bhagavad Gita a blend of science and spirituality which was meant to uplift mankind. He called it the ‘Song of God’ sung by Lord Krishna.

He also praised Rajnath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in making India self-reliant in the defence sector as 60% of  ammunition is now produced in India. He added that India will soon be in the top five exporter list for ammunition worldwide. Former CM BS Yediyurappa, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, MP Tejasvi Surya and actor Sapthami Gowda were also present.

