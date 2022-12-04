Home Nation

MCD poll: Feel empowered after voting, say differently-abled voters

Voting for the high-stakes civic poll in Delhi is largely seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

Published: 04th December 2022 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

A woman leaves out after casting her vote for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

A woman leaves out after casting her vote for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Being wheelchair-bound or walking with crutches was not a deterrent for differently-abled Delhi residents who enthusiastically arrived at the polling booths on Sunday to make their vote count for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election.

Praveen (56), whose family brought him to the booth on a wheelchair, said, "Every vote matters".

"Everyone should come out and exercise their right. Cleanliness was the main issue on my mind when I cast my vote," he said.

Hari Om (70) arrived at the polling booth holding crutches.

"There are many issues in our area and I don't know whether they will be addressed. But I knew I had to ensure that my vote counts," he said.

Voting for the high-stakes civic poll in Delhi is largely seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election to the 250 MCD wards, the results of which may have ramifications beyond the national capital.

Ramu Yadav (55), who is visually impaired, said he felt empowered casting his vote.

Kamal Kishore, who has been suffering from paralysis for 15 years, reached the polling booth in the morning.

"This is a right given to us by the Constitution and we should exercise it because each vote counts," he said.

Eight-four-year-old Khulbhushan Gupta , who came on a wheelchair, said he has not missed voting in the last few years.

"I feel strong and confident when I vote. It empowers me and I feel I have done my duty," he said.

When asked what his priority was, Gupta said, "Of course, development is the key issue. I want my locality to be further developed and equipped with all the facilities it deserves."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD Polls MCD Election Municipal Corporation of Delhi
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp