Twin sisters in Maharashtra marry same man; families 'happy,' police have a problem

By Online Desk

Twin sisters chose to marry the same man in Solapur, nearly 400 km from Mumbai, of their own choice. Both families reportedly had no objection to the marriage.

The wedding video has gone viral.

The 36-year-old siblings are IT engineers. They chose to get married to Atul, as they had been living together in the same house since childhood. The groom is into travel agency business.

No Happy Ending Yet

Despite there being no objection to the marriage from both families, police have launched an investigation into the matter. A case has also been registered in his regard, reports said. It's not clear who lodged a police complaint.

