Uttarakhand: Nepalese pelt stones at Indian workers objecting to construction work over Kali river

By Online Desk

A tense situation prevailed on the Indo-Nepal border in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand on Sunday evening following stone pelting against Indian labourers from the Nepal side.

The stone pelting comes against the backdrop of Nepalese organisations objecting to construction of an embankment over the Kali river by India. Sunday's stone pelting took place at the Dharchula area. A few workers were reportedly injured in the incident.

Stone pelting incidents have been reported earlier as well.

India has maintained that the embankment is being constructed on its own side and it should not bother the Himalayan nation.

According to reports, the Kali river, also called Sharda river and Mahakali river, originates at Kalapani in the Himalayas in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. It flows along Nepal’s western border with India.

The construction of more than 1,700 metres long embankment on the Indian side commenced in March this year.

