Home Nation

Vote for making Delhi clean, beautiful city: CM Kejriwal

In another tweet, he asked people to vote for an honest party and decent people and not those who indulge in corruption, hooliganism and abuse.

Published: 04th December 2022 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal, Kejriwal, AAP, Aam Aadmi Party

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged people in the city to exercise their franchise for setting up an honest and performing establishment in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Polling started at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm. The votes will be counted on December 7.

"Today is voting for making a neat and clean and beautiful Delhi, voting for forming a corruption-free government (establishment) at the municipal corporation. I appeal all the Delhi citizens to go for voting to form an honest and performing government at the MCD," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, he asked people to vote for an honest party and decent people. "Do not vote for those who indulge in corruption, hooliganism and abuse. Do not vote for those who turned Delhi into garbage. Vote for those who will make Delhi, neat, clean and shining," he said.

The chief minister urged people to vote for those who work and not for those who obstruct work.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also asked people to vote for work, not for people who are responsible for making Delhi a dumping yard "I appeal to 2.5 crore people of Delhi to step out of their houses and vote today so that we can work for you. People have made up their minds to elect the Aam Aadmi Party in the municipal corporation," Sisodia told reporters at his residence.

Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 wards of the MCD, in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray.

According to data shared by the State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 -- 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kejriwal MCD polls Corruption free government
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp