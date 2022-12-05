Home Nation

All-India tournament to see babus wrestle out in Chandigarh arena 

An official source here said that the tournament has been planned adhering to the set rules of All India Civil Services Tournament  for civil servants both women and men interested in free wrestling.

Published: 05th December 2022 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

wrestling

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  On January 12 and hundreds of civil servants of the state and central governments will be exhibiting their wrestling skills in freestyle wrestling skills in Chandigarh. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions through its  wing called ‘Central Civil Services Culture and Sporst Board’ is going to organise  “All-India Civil Services Wresting Freestyle (Men and Women) Tournament’ in Chandigarh in  collaboration with UT of Chandigarh from January 12 to 15 in 2023.  

Aimed at providing an open platform to wrestling talents among the civil servants of both state and the Centre, the tournament is likely to be participated by nearly 300 men and women civil servants and other 
officials, except men and women in uniform.

An official source here said that the tournament has been planned adhering to the set rules of All India Civil Services Tournament  for civil servants both women and men interested in free wrestling. “As part of this  tournament, it has also been planned to host  the Greco-Roman(men) wrestling tournament, which is a bit different from the freestyle Wrestling,” said an official, furadding that Greco-Roman wrestling  owes its origin from France in the early 19th century to incorporate ancient values into the sport. The Greco-Ramona Wrestling is now in vogue globally and it continues to be part of summer Olympics since 1908.

Contrary to it, the freestyle Wrestling happens to linked with ‘catch-as-Catch-Can’ styles of wrestling to down the rival in ring. “India’s both women and men in civil services having keen interest in wrestlingwill exhibit their skills and techniques at this national tournament,” said a senior official.

The chief secretaries of all states, UTs and the central government departments have been informed about this tournaments and requested to send their civil servants interested in freestyle and Greco Roman styles of wresting  for showing their muscles skills.

The states and other regional sport Boards have also been requested to consider sending their teams for this wrestling also carrying the original I-cards of departments. The organising wing has also made it mandatory to every team of civil servants to carry the flags representing their states or UTs or regional sports boards at the tournaments. The uniform personnel form defence, para military, central police forces and RPF are not eligible to take part.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandigarh wrestling All-India tournament
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp