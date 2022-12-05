All-India tournament to see babus wrestle out in Chandigarh arena 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: On January 12 and hundreds of civil servants of the state and central governments will be exhibiting their wrestling skills in freestyle wrestling skills in Chandigarh. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions through its wing called ‘Central Civil Services Culture and Sporst Board’ is going to organise “All-India Civil Services Wresting Freestyle (Men and Women) Tournament’ in Chandigarh in collaboration with UT of Chandigarh from January 12 to 15 in 2023.

Aimed at providing an open platform to wrestling talents among the civil servants of both state and the Centre, the tournament is likely to be participated by nearly 300 men and women civil servants and other

officials, except men and women in uniform.

An official source here said that the tournament has been planned adhering to the set rules of All India Civil Services Tournament for civil servants both women and men interested in free wrestling. “As part of this tournament, it has also been planned to host the Greco-Roman(men) wrestling tournament, which is a bit different from the freestyle Wrestling,” said an official, furadding that Greco-Roman wrestling owes its origin from France in the early 19th century to incorporate ancient values into the sport. The Greco-Ramona Wrestling is now in vogue globally and it continues to be part of summer Olympics since 1908.

Contrary to it, the freestyle Wrestling happens to linked with ‘catch-as-Catch-Can’ styles of wrestling to down the rival in ring. “India’s both women and men in civil services having keen interest in wrestlingwill exhibit their skills and techniques at this national tournament,” said a senior official.

The chief secretaries of all states, UTs and the central government departments have been informed about this tournaments and requested to send their civil servants interested in freestyle and Greco Roman styles of wresting for showing their muscles skills.

The states and other regional sport Boards have also been requested to consider sending their teams for this wrestling also carrying the original I-cards of departments. The organising wing has also made it mandatory to every team of civil servants to carry the flags representing their states or UTs or regional sports boards at the tournaments. The uniform personnel form defence, para military, central police forces and RPF are not eligible to take part.

