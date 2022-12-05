As Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Rajasthan, Rahul says Congress is party of Gandhi 

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi raked up the names of Sarvarkar and Godse as his Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan to a grand welcome by party workers and tribals at Jhalawar district on Sunday night. He said that the Congress was a party of Mahatma Gandhi and not Savarkars and Godses.

Addressing the people after his welcome, he said that all the passengers and workers will be seen on the streets at 5 am on Monday. He said, “This is the party of Mahatma Gandhi. This is not Savarkar’s and Godse’s party. We know how to do tapasya.”

He added that he wants to remove fear of the RSS and BJP. “I want to remove fear from the hearts of BJP-RSS people. I don’t hate them, but I want to end the fear of these people too and will not let them spread hatred and fear in the country,” he said.

The Gehlot government and the party organisation left no stone unturned in their preparations to welcome the yatra. Rahul was welcomed by the folk dance Kalbeliya of Rajasthan, Bindauri dance of Hadauti region and Sahariya tribal dance. Seeing this, Rahul also started dancing with Gehlot, Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot on the stage. During this, Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot danced together holding one another’s hands, giving a message of unity.

On the route of the yatra so far, Rajasthan is the first state where the Congress party is in power. Therefore, the entire government machinery was deployed to welcome Rahul. CM Ashok Gehlot along with his entire team and PCC leaders led by president Govind Dotasara, warmly greeted Rahul.

The yatra will formally start at 6 am on December 5. Rahul will also visit many state temples. The yatra will pass through six districts, 18 assembly constituencies and cover a distance of 521 kilometers. The yatra will remain in Rajasthan till 21st December.

Nath dares BJP to debate Hinduism wtih Rahul

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath said on Sunday that BJP leaders cannot match with Rahul Gandhi on his knowledge of Hinduism and spiritualism. Interacting with mediapersons in Agar-Malwa district of MP on the last day of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP, he said that the ongoing Yatra brought to people the real Rahul Gandhi, 12 years since the BJP started a vicious campaign to tarnish his image. “The BJP is in panic mode, five people started shouting pro-Modi slogans during the yatra on Saturday, but seeing the huge crowd they left the place on fear of being beaten up by people,” he said.

