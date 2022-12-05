BJP OBC Morcha slams Nitish-led Bihar government over Bhagalpur murder

Home Nation

BJP OBC Morcha's national general secretary questioned whether such medieval, barbaric, shameful and heart-wrenching incidents be considered a normal crime or a communal frenzy.

Published: 05th December 2022

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Going ballistic against the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, BJP OBC Morcha's national general secretary Dr Nikhil Anand asked the Bihar Chief Minister not to protect, but to hang the culprit of the gruesome Bhagalpur woman killing.

"Nitish Kumar should hang the culprit instead of giving protection. Bihar government must take moral responsibility for this communal incident and give one crore compensation to the victim's family", said Dr Nikhil Anand, speaking to The New Indian Express on Monday.

In Pirpainti of Bhagalpur, a woman belonging to the OBC Yadav community was assailed by a Muslim man and her hands, feet and breasts were chopped off.

He questioned whether such medieval, barbaric, shameful and heart-wrenching incidents be considered a normal crime or a communal frenzy.

"Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav must answer to the people of Bihar," he said, demanding immediate arrest of the culprit of this dastardly incident in Bhagalpur as well as speedy trial ensuring a death sentence. 

Putting the Bihar government in the dock for politics of appeasement on this heinous incident in Bhagalpur, he alleged that the PFI has spread its wings across Bihar under the nose of Nitish Kumar.

"This is an incident similar to the Shraddha murder case in Delhi, but the police administration is giving it a different colour by covering it up. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is giving protection to involved criminals," he alleged further.

