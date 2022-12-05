Black flag protest marks one year of Nagaland killings, victims’ kin seek justice

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: On the first anniversary of the botched operation by the paramilitary forces of the Indian Army on December 4, 2021, that killed 13 civilians in Nagaland’s Mon district, people staged a black flag protest demanding justice for the families of the victims, on Sunday. Tribal organisation Konyak Union (KU) in Mon said the protest was staged in the six districts of Eastern Nagaland – Mon, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak, Shamator and Tuensang. “People hoisted black flags outside their houses, public places and the offices of civil society organisations across the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) areas,” HA Hongnao Konyak, vice president of KU, told this newspaper. ENPO, which is the apex tribal body of Eastern Nagaland, had called for the black flag protest on Sunday and Monday. A candlelight vigil was also organised at the Konyak Community Centre in Mon in memory of the victims. In Oting, the villagers remembered the victims at a special programme. “The world may forget but we remember how you were killed by Indian 21 Para special forces on this day. May you all rest in peace!” a poster read. Meanwhile, the church and civil society leaders will attend a prayer meeting being organised at the office of the KU on Monday. The KU will build a “Martyrs’ Park” with donations from public in Mon town in memory of the victims. The state government has already provided with land for the purpose. The paramilitary forces of the Indian Army had gunned down six coal miners near Oting village after “mistaking” them for militants last year. Seven other civilians and a para commando were killed soon after when the villagers retaliated. Another villager was killed the next day in Mon town when Assam Rifles opened fire after their camp was attacked by a mob.