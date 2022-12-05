Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Voting begins for byelection in Bhanupratappur

The by-election has been necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA and state Assembly's Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh Mandavi due to a heart attack on October 16.

Published: 05th December 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Voter

Image for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KANKER: Polling for the byelection in the Maoist-hit Bhanupratappur Assembly constituency of Chhattisgarh began on Monday morning.

Seven candidates are in the fray for the bypoll in the constituency, which is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, though it is largely seen as a direct contest between the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The by-election has been necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA and state Assembly's Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh Mandavi due to a heart attack on October 16.

The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 3 pm, an official said. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

According to poll officials, 1,95,678 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, including 95,186 men, 1,00,491 women and one-third of gender persons.

A total of 356 polling stations have been set up, of which 239 are in rural areas and the rest in the urban part of the constituency.

Around 2,500 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, have been roped in for the smooth conduct of polling in Bhanupratappur, which is a part of Bastar division, a senior police official said.

The Congress has fielded deceased MLA Manoj Singh Mandavi's wife Savitri, while the BJP's nominee is former MLA Brahmanand Netam.

Sarva Adivasi Samaj, an umbrella body of tribal communities in Bastar, has also fielded its candidate, former Indian Police Service Officer Akbar Ram Korram, who is contesting as an Independent.

Korram retired as the deputy inspector general in 2020. The Congress' campaign was led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, while BJP national vice-president Raman Singh and state unit chief Arun Sao campaigned for the saffron party.

During the campaign, Congress levelled an allegation of rape against BJP candidate Netam.

The Congress has claimed Netam is an accused in a rape case of a teen girl registered in Telco police station in Jamshedpur in neighbouring Jharkhand in 2019.

The BJP said the allegations were being levelled as the Congress was anticipating defeat in the bypoll.

The Congress highlighted what it claimed were pro-farmer and pro-tribal measures taken by the Bhupesh Baghel government, including the launch of the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, the cow dung procurement scheme and the distribution of forest rights certificates.

The BJP countered it by saying the state government had failed to protect the reservation benefits of the Scheduled Tribe communities in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhanupratappur Assembly Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh polls
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp