Four die in Maharashtra bus accident

Yavatmal Superintendent of Police Pawan Bansode said that the accident took place at around 10.25 am on the road from Ner town to Amravati.

Published: 05th December 2022 10:05 AM

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  A pick-up van rammed into a state transport bus in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district on Sunday, killing four people on board. Yavatmal Superintendent of Police Pawan Bansode said that the accident took place at around 10.25 am on the road from Ner town to Amravati.

Seven passengers in a pick-up one from Yavatmal were going towards Amravati, while the bus was coming from the opposite direction, he said. While two people travelling in the van died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, the official said.  A case has been registered against the bus driver, he said.

Meanwhile, A 4-year-old boy died in Bhiwandi in the Thane district on Saturday after a marble slab of a school’s compound wall fell on him. The child was playing at the time near the school in the Tawre Compound area.

