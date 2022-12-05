Indian transportation services now disabled-friendly: Ministry

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After years of sustained efforts, accessibility of ‘Divyangjan’ (differently-abled person) in government infrastructures and other services has increased to a great extent in India. More public-utility infrastructures are being developed as “Divyangjan-anukul’ (differently-abled-friendly) after the launch of the ‘Accessible India’ campaign in 2015.

According to the census of 2011, the number of persons with disabilities in India is approximately 2.68 crore. Speaking to TNIE, a senior official of ministry for Social Justice and Empowerment said that many departments associated with transportation sectors such as, railway, road and the civil aviation, have also helped improve the accessibility of persons living with disabilities into their services. “A crowd-sourcing application had been launched in 2021 to promote accessibility of Divyangjans in public-utility services of government’ said the official,” said a senior official.

He also added that the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 is being monitored through the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities and the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities respectively, in each state of the country. He said that works for granting access to Divyangjan have been completed in 55 out of 104 airports by installing aerobridges at international airports.

“The Ministry of Railway has also made its all 709 A1, A and B category railway stations accessible to Divyangjans. Apart from this, 4068 railway stations have also been made partially accessible to them,” said an official of the railway. He added that Indian Railway is working to ensure equality and accessibility for all by making its stations, trains and premises more ‘Divyang-friendly’.

He added that 1,102 escalators and 999 lifts have been commissioned across the railways so far, to ensure easy accessibility for passengers with disabilities coming from a train journey. Besides this, 1,342 LHB coaches have also been manufactured as Divyangjan-friendly.

Wheelchairs and toilets have been made available at almost all stations. Sources further said that accessibility of Divyangjans in public transport vehicles has also increased to a considerable extent. “Making 10% of state-owned public vehicles fully accessible to Divyangjans has been made mandatory in the country. According to a figure as of July 2022, 29% of the state-owned buses have been made partially accessible, and about 6% of them fully accessible,” said an official source, adding that 3,120 out of 3,533 bus-stands were also made accessible to Divyangjans in 24 states.

Wheels of equality

2.68 cr total number of Divyangjan in India

Works for accessibility of PwDs completed at 55 airports.

709 railway stations of category A1,A and B made accessible to Divyangjans.

4,068 stations made partially accessible to Divyangjans.

Unique Disability Identity Cards issued to more than 77 lakh Divyangjans, including

1,342 Divyangjans friendly LHB railway coaches manufactured.

26.9 lakh women-Divyangjans.

Works of accessibility in 1,030 out of 1,108 govt buildings and infrastructure completed.

