Home Nation

PM Modi chairs all-party meeting to brief leaders on India's G20 Presidency

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among the leaders present at the meeting.

Published: 05th December 2022 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

All party meet, G20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the all-party meeting on G20 summit, in New Delhi, Dec. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired an all-party meeting to underscore the significance of India's presidency of the G20 and brief the leaders about the government's approach.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among the leaders present at the meeting.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge of Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were among those present at the meeting which is taking place at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. Last month, Indonesia handed over the G20 presidency to India in the presence of PM Modi at the Bali summit for the coming year.
ALSO READ | Centre could have used any national symbol other than lotus for G20 logo: Mamata

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 Summit All Party Meeting G20 Presidency
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp