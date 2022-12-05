Home Nation

PM Modi to chair 'second national conference of chief secretaries' in January

The conference will be held in Delhi in January and it will be a significant step towards further strengthening the partnership between the Centre and the state governments.

Published: 05th December 2022 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 'second national conference of chief secretaries' in the national capital next month, a senior government official said.

Several officials, including young district collectors and magistrates, from the states and union territories as well as the Union ministries, are likely to attend the conference.

Several officials, including young district collectors and magistrates, from the states and union territories as well as the Union ministries, are likely to attend the conference.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2023-24 Budget in Parliament on February 1, 2023. An e-mail sent to the official spokesperson of NITI Aayog seeking comments remained unanswered.

ALSO READ | PM Modi inaugurates key BJP meet as party eyes next round of polls

In June this year, Modi chaired the first three-day national conference of chief secretaries at Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

