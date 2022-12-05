Home Nation

Uttarakhand moves court for narco test on Ankita murder accused 

ADG (Law and Order) V. Murgeshan said that the investigation is over and a chargesheet will be filed soon under Sections 302, 201 and 120B of the IPC.

Published: 05th December 2022 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Protests at Ankita Bhandari’s cremation at Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal. (Photo| PTI file)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  The Uttarakhand government has decided to conduct narco tests on three main accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. For this, the investigating agency the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has applied in court.

ADG (Law and Order) V. Murgeshan said that the investigation is over and a chargesheet will be filed soon under Sections 302, 201 and 120B of the IPC. However, Congress has been demanding the name of the VIP to whom the deceased was being pressured to provide “special services” be disclosed.

The Congress has created a ruckus in the Assembly session over the Ankita Bhandari murder case. It accused the government of being ‘slow’ in the investigation. The main accused, Pulkit Arya, is the son of former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vinod Arya. Although the BJP had expelled his father and brother from all posts in the party, but in the recent assembly session, Congress again targeted the BJP government over the murder case. 

