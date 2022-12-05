Youth need to embrace new tech to emerge as growth engine of India: Anurag Thakur

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday called upon the youth to be proactive and innovative, embrace new technology, make strong networks, skill, up-skill and re-skill themselves as a growth engine of the country, as India is emerging to be growth engine of the world. He inaugurated the community radio station 90.0 named ‘Bhavyavani’. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur in Hissar on Sunday | PIBHe stressed upon holistic learning experience through a multidisciplinary approach through New Education Policy as education is the backbone for the development of the country and the people and serves their families, country and countrymen alike as bright youngsters are the national asset. He said that India is the 3rd Start-up country in the world. Shri Anurag Singh Thakur was delivering the convocation address at Om Sterling Global University, Hisar on Sunday as chief guest. He called upon the universities and educational institutions to upgrade the sports infrastructure and the youth to actively participate in Fit India Movement stressing upon ‘Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz’ to be fit and healthy. A Youth conference will also be there as a part of G-20 presidency of India programmes. He lauded the efforts of the farmers, sports persons, and girls of Haryana for earning a good name in their fields for the state and country. He congratulated the University and the students who graduated and got degrees today in the first ever convocation of the University. Shri Anurag Singh Thakur said that 750 ‘Yuva Samvad’ are being organised in the country. During the convocation ceremony, 815 students were awarded degree, diploma; 184 students of 15 undergraduate courses and 426 students of 59 post graduate courses awarded degrees respectively.