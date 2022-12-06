57.90 per cent voter turnout in bypoll to Bihar’s assembly seat

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Overall 57.90% voter turnout was recorded in Bihar’s Kurhani assembly seat where by-election was held on Monday. The bypoll to the seat was held following disqualification of sitting RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahni after being convicted in a forgery case.

In the 2020 assembly election, 64.19% polling was recorded. However, the polling percentage reduced to 57.90% in the bypoll held after only two years. The political analysts, however, described it good in the sense that voters usually remained reluctant in the election.

“The result of the bypoll will make no difference. It is not going to affect the ruling alliance in the state. But political parties may describe the election results in their own terms to boost the morale of their voters and supporters,” a political analyst Pramod Kumar said.

According to the election commission, polling was held at 320 polling booths between 7 am and 6 pm amid tight security arrangements. A total of 3,11,003 electorate exercised their franchise. Of them 1,64479 were men and 1,46,518 women and six third gender.

