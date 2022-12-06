Home Nation

57.90 per cent voter turnout in bypoll to Bihar’s assembly seat

In the 2020 assembly election, 64.19% polling was recorded. However, the polling percentage reduced to 57.90% in the bypoll held after only two years.

Published: 06th December 2022 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Voters pose for a photo showing their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes. (Photo | PTI)

Voters pose for a photo showing their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes. (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Overall 57.90% voter turnout was recorded in Bihar’s Kurhani assembly seat where by-election was held on Monday. The bypoll to the seat was held following disqualification of sitting RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahni after being convicted in a forgery case.

In the 2020 assembly election, 64.19% polling was recorded. However, the polling percentage reduced to 57.90% in the bypoll held after only two years. The political analysts, however, described it good in the sense that voters usually remained reluctant in the election.

“The result of the bypoll will make no difference. It is not going to affect the ruling alliance in the state. But political parties may describe the election results in their own terms to boost the morale of their voters and supporters,” a political analyst Pramod Kumar said.

According to the election commission, polling was held at 320 polling booths between 7 am and 6 pm amid tight security arrangements. A total of 3,11,003 electorate exercised their franchise. Of them 1,64479 were men and 1,46,518 women and six third gender.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar’s Kurhani assembly bypoll polling
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp