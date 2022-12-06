Home Nation

AgustaWestland scam: SC asks probe agencies how long will Christian Michel be kept in custody

The SC on Tuesday asked probe agencies whether it was justified to keep Michel behind bars and deprive him of his liberty due to his nationality. 

Published: 06th December 2022 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

AugustaWestland scam accused Christian Michel

Christian James Michel. (File Photo | EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing concerns at the pace with which CBI and ED was conducting trial against Christian James Michel, middleman who was allegedly responsible for illegal transactions in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked probe agencies whether it was justified to keep him behind bars and deprive James of his liberty due to his nationality. James was arrested and extradited from Dubai on December 4, 2018.

“We must share with you this concern, so you can reply. How long will you keep this man only because he is a foreign national? Ordinarily, if he was an Indian national who had already spent four-and-a-half years in jail and this was the stage of the prosecution, we would have been inclined to grant bail… Yes, he is a foreign national and brought him through extradition… But will that justify the complete deprivation of liberty?” A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha asked ASG SV Raju for the probe agencies. 

Hearing Michael’s bail plea against DHC’s March 14 ruling, the court also referred to the complexity of the trial that involved 250 witnesses and 1280 documents of evidence. “The CBI has not been able to get even a single sanction for prosecuting accused government officials. The FIR dates back to 2013,” the bench also remarked. 

Michaels’ counsels, Advocates Aljio Joseph, Sriram Parakkat and Vishnu Shankar contended that Michel’s case was covered u/s 436A of CrPC and that he had covered 50% of his maximum sentence which according to section 8 and 9 of Prevention of Corruption Act was 5 years.

They further added that Michel could only be tried for the offence mentioned in the extradition treaty.

“Many foreign nationals who are similarly placed have been granted bail. Government officers too have been granted bail. There is violation of human rights and I have been extradited illegally,” he further added. 

On the other hand, ASG SV Raju for the probe agencies told the bench that James was chargesheeted under section 467 of IPC for forgery of valuable security which was punishable up to life imprisonment.

Delhi HC while dismissing his bail plea had observed that allegations against James were serious in nature.

“The allegations levelled against the applicant are serious in nature, for having committed a grave economic offence. He is reported to have transferred confidential information regarding the VVIP helicopters deal to AWIL, in order to influence the deal in its favor. He is also accused of having facilitated the payment of kickbacks/bribe amounts by AWIL to Indian bureaucrats, politicians, etc. in connection with the deal. For his services, he is alleged to have received Euro 30 million from AWIL, which amount is stated to have been routed further through his companies to coaccused persons/entities and later projected as untainted.”

The CBI had alleged that there was an estimated loss of Euro 398.21 million (about 2666 Crore) to the exchequer in the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010 for the supply of VVIP choppers worth Euro 556.262 million. ED had then filed a chargesheet against Michel in June, 2016, alleging that he had received EUR 30 million (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam Supreme Court
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp