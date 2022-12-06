All-party meet: Opposition demands discussions on inflation, Sino-India stand-off

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Price rise, unemployment and the situation at the Sino-India border were among the issues Opposition parties demanded discussions on during the all-party meeting on Tuesday.

Leaders from more than 30 parties attended the meeting convened by the central government to discuss the legislative agenda and the issues likely to be taken up during the Winter Session of Parliament that begins on December 7.

The meeting was chaired by the Union minister and deputy leader of the BJP in Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were also present.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "There are so many issues before the country, such as unemployment and price rise, and the government owes an answer to the people."

Chowdhury alleged that the government did not "properly" inform the Opposition about the stand-off at the Sino-India border.

"In the House, we demand a discussion on it and also on the killings of Kashmiri Pandits," he added.

Congress leader Naseer Hussain demanded discussions on the appointment of the Election Commissioner in just one day and the Economically Weaker Section quota.

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said he, along with party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, sought discussions on price rise, unemployment, alleged misuse of agencies and economic blockade of states.

O'Brien also told the government that the Opposition should be allowed to raise issues of importance.

The Winter Session will last till December 29, with 17 sittings over 23 days.

NEW DELHI: Price rise, unemployment and the situation at the Sino-India border were among the issues Opposition parties demanded discussions on during the all-party meeting on Tuesday. Leaders from more than 30 parties attended the meeting convened by the central government to discuss the legislative agenda and the issues likely to be taken up during the Winter Session of Parliament that begins on December 7. The meeting was chaired by the Union minister and deputy leader of the BJP in Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh. Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were also present. Talking to reporters after the meeting, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "There are so many issues before the country, such as unemployment and price rise, and the government owes an answer to the people." Chowdhury alleged that the government did not "properly" inform the Opposition about the stand-off at the Sino-India border. "In the House, we demand a discussion on it and also on the killings of Kashmiri Pandits," he added. Congress leader Naseer Hussain demanded discussions on the appointment of the Election Commissioner in just one day and the Economically Weaker Section quota. Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said he, along with party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, sought discussions on price rise, unemployment, alleged misuse of agencies and economic blockade of states. O'Brien also told the government that the Opposition should be allowed to raise issues of importance. The Winter Session will last till December 29, with 17 sittings over 23 days.