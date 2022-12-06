Home Nation

All-party meet: Opposition demands discussions on inflation, Sino-India stand-off

The meeting was chaired by the Union minister and deputy leader of the BJP in Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh.

Published: 06th December 2022 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Price rise, unemployment and the situation at the Sino-India border were among the issues Opposition parties demanded discussions on during the all-party meeting on Tuesday.

Leaders from more than 30 parties attended the meeting convened by the central government to discuss the legislative agenda and the issues likely to be taken up during the Winter Session of Parliament that begins on December 7.

The meeting was chaired by the Union minister and deputy leader of the BJP in Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were also present.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "There are so many issues before the country, such as unemployment and price rise, and the government owes an answer to the people."

Chowdhury alleged that the government did not "properly" inform the Opposition about the stand-off at the Sino-India border.

"In the House, we demand a discussion on it and also on the killings of Kashmiri Pandits," he added.

Congress leader Naseer Hussain demanded discussions on the appointment of the Election Commissioner in just one day and the Economically Weaker Section quota.

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said he, along with party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, sought discussions on price rise, unemployment, alleged misuse of agencies and economic blockade of states.

O'Brien also told the government that the Opposition should be allowed to raise issues of importance.

The Winter Session will last till December 29, with 17 sittings over 23 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sino-India border all-party meeting
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp