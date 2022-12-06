Home Nation

Book details ‘graft’ in rafale deal

An inter-governmental agreement (IGA) was signed formally by India and France on January 25, 2016 with a deal worth around Rs 58,000 crore.

Published: 06th December 2022 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Rafale fighter jets

The Rafale jets. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a book discussion on the book titled The Rafale Deal: Flying Lies, N Ram, former Editor in Chief, the Hindu Group of Publications highlighted that corruption in arms deals is of a different league. Ram said, “It’s in a league of its own. It’s inescapable. There are very few exceptions.”

The book written by independent journalists Ravi Nair and Paranjoy Guha Thakurta is on the procurement of the 4.5 Generation Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) Rafale deal under which India was to procure 126 aircraft but it was changed to 36 in 2015 by the present NDA government.

An inter-governmental agreement (IGA) was signed formally by India and France on January 25, 2016 with a deal worth around Rs 58,000 crore.

Paranjoy made it clear that all the material used in the book is open source and is publicly available. The participants for discussion also included Academic Professor Srinath Raghavan, Aakar Patel, former head of Amnesty International, India, Activist Kavita Krishnan, Senior Lawyers Prashant Bhushan and Sanjay Hegde and journalist Col. Ajai Shukla. Ram quoted that at least 40% of all corruption in legal international trade happens in arms deals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rafale Deal: Flying Lies MMRCA Ravi Nair Paranjoy Guha Thakurta corruption arms deals
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp