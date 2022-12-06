Home Nation

China, Russia attend the first G20 Sherpa meet in Udaipur

Negotiations of the meeting were initiated by India’s G20 sherpa, Amitabh Kant, through an overview of India’s G20 priorities across 13 working groups.

Published: 06th December 2022 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 12:56 PM

By Yeshi Seli
NEW DELHI: The first Sherpa meeting under the aegis of the G20 Presidency by India, being held in Udaipur at present had over 200 delegates which included representatives from Russia and China.

``The Sous Sherpa from China and the Sherpa from Russia attended the Sherpa meet in Udaipur today. This was a good start for us as we would want all members of G20 to attend the meeting. The day and the meetings went off well,’’ say sources.

The first day saw many activities which included an event on `Sustainable development goals transforming lives at the midpoint of the 2030 agenda. There was also an exhibit of  of Jal Sanjhi art, a networking event for delegates, a Desert Music Symphony, besides cultural performances through the day.  

Negotiations of the meeting were initiated by India’s G20 Sherpa,  Amitabh Kant, through an overview of India’s G20 priorities across our 13 Working Groups. The Sherpa also highlighted India’s duty as the de facto voice of the Global South, using its role as G20 Chair to forge win-win collaborations between developed and developing nations. Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, then proceeded to outline key economic challenges facing the world today, which require boosting the collective capacity of G20 countries to respond as one.

