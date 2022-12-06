Dogs found sleeping on beds in MP govt hospital, video goes viral

Aunraag singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Days after a viral video showed a cow strolling and feeding on medical waste at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Rajgarh district hospital, a new video of stray dogs having a field day on patients’ beds of a health centre in Jabalpur district has gone viral.

While two stray dogs can be seen sleeping and comforting on beds meant for patients at the Shahpura community health centre (CHC), another viral video of the same key government health facility shows pathetic state of cleanliness and sanitation near the operation theatre (OT) further narrates the state of affairs there.

The twin videos were possibly shot by Shahpura (Jabalpur) resident Siddharth Jain, who had gone to the same CHC for a medical check up of pregnant wife, but remained shocked to find the canines comforting on empty patients’ beds and pathetic state of cleanliness and sanitation.

Besides these shocking scenes, all Jain could find was just one nurse on duty and no doctor or other paramedical or security staff on duty. Meanwhile, the Jabalpur district administration has taken cognisance of the matter after the twin videos went viral.

“The Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr CK Atraulia has been showcaused and asked to reply within 24 hours.Based on his reply, action will ensue. We’ve seven CHCs in Jabalpur district, but the incident has been reported from one of them, which means that the monitoring authority (the BMO) isn’t monitoring the affairs adequately;otherwise such repeated mess wouldn’t have been reported from there. There are sufficient staff there, but still if such mess is prevailing then the BMO owes a reply. If the reply is found unsatisfactory, suitable action will be taken,” Jabalpur district chief medical and health officer Dr Sanjay Mishra said on Monday.Earlier, in September, a video of a dog sleeping on a hospital bed in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media, inviting criticism from the opposition Congress.

BHOPAL: Days after a viral video showed a cow strolling and feeding on medical waste at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Rajgarh district hospital, a new video of stray dogs having a field day on patients’ beds of a health centre in Jabalpur district has gone viral. While two stray dogs can be seen sleeping and comforting on beds meant for patients at the Shahpura community health centre (CHC), another viral video of the same key government health facility shows pathetic state of cleanliness and sanitation near the operation theatre (OT) further narrates the state of affairs there. The twin videos were possibly shot by Shahpura (Jabalpur) resident Siddharth Jain, who had gone to the same CHC for a medical check up of pregnant wife, but remained shocked to find the canines comforting on empty patients’ beds and pathetic state of cleanliness and sanitation. Besides these shocking scenes, all Jain could find was just one nurse on duty and no doctor or other paramedical or security staff on duty. Meanwhile, the Jabalpur district administration has taken cognisance of the matter after the twin videos went viral. “The Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr CK Atraulia has been showcaused and asked to reply within 24 hours.Based on his reply, action will ensue. We’ve seven CHCs in Jabalpur district, but the incident has been reported from one of them, which means that the monitoring authority (the BMO) isn’t monitoring the affairs adequately;otherwise such repeated mess wouldn’t have been reported from there. There are sufficient staff there, but still if such mess is prevailing then the BMO owes a reply. If the reply is found unsatisfactory, suitable action will be taken,” Jabalpur district chief medical and health officer Dr Sanjay Mishra said on Monday.Earlier, in September, a video of a dog sleeping on a hospital bed in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media, inviting criticism from the opposition Congress.