High turnout in tribal areas in Gujarat final phase voting

Out of 93 seats, 74 general seats, 06 Scheduled Caste,13 Scheduled Tribes, the Congress is contesting 90 seats, and its partner, the NCP, has fielded candidates in two seats.

Published: 06th December 2022 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly polls for 93 constituencies out of the total 182 recorded a voter turnout of around 58.80, which could be revised upwards.The highest voting percentage was reported from tribal-dominated constituencies with a turnout at Sabarkantha 65.84%, followed by Banaskantha 65.65%, Kheda 62.65%. The lowest turnout was reported from Ahmedabad 53.57%, followed by Mahisagar 54.26% Vadodara 58%, Dahod 55.80%.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and AAP are contesting all 93 seats. Out of 93 seats, 74 general seats, 06 Scheduled Caste,13 Scheduled Tribes, the Congress is contesting 90 seats, and its partner, the NCP, has fielded candidates in two seats.The political fate of 833 candidates is sealed for second phase of voting. At least 764 male candidates 69 women candidates contested.

Among big politicians who voted early on Monday morning were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Governor, and Gujarat former CM Anandi Ben Patel. The PM cast his vote at a polling station set up at a Nishan High School in Ranip locality of Ahmedabad in Gujarat and said the state’s people listen to everybody, but it is their nature to accept what is true. He also congratulated the Election Commission for conducting the polls in a “spectacular manner” and raising the prestige of India’s democracy worldwide.

The PM said “For the celebration of democracy, I heartily congratulate the citizens of the country and greet them. I also heartily congratulate the Election Commission. It has developed a great tradition of conducting elections in a very spectacular manner, increasing the prestige of India’s democracy in the whole world.”

