Home Nation

Human trafficking gang busted in Punjab's Patiala; two infants rescued

Two newly born babies were rescued from the gang.

Published: 06th December 2022 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

baby

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A human trafficking gang has been busted in Patiala. It has come to light that infants were bought for a pittance of Rs 50,000 from poverty-stricken families and sold to childless couples for around Rs 5 lakhs. In some cases, the babies were stolen.

This has come to light after Punjab police busted a gang of seven, including two women and middlemen, who were allegedly involved in human trafficking. The arrest was possible following a tip-off. 

Two newly born babies were rescued from the gang.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Patiala Varun Sharma said that those arrested were Baljinder Singh, Amandeep Kaur, Bhupinder Kaur, Lalit Kumar, Sajita, Harpreet Singh, and Sukhwinder Singh. 

Sajita hails from Bihar. She had sold her child to this gang.  

Sadar Samana police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 370 (5) (trafficking of minors), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), and Section 81 of The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The gang members reportedly confessed to having sold around seven infants in the past few months. They had converted a Toyota Innova vehicle into an ambulance so that the
police and authorities did not have any suspicion about their movements when they transported the babies. The vehicle has also been recovered.

It may be recalled that in August 2020, police had arrested a five-member gang, including a police constable, and rescued a two-day-old boy they lifted from a hospital in Sangrur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Human trafficking Patiala
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp