INTERVIEW| Govt working towards net-zero emission: Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union min

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

By 2070, India will achieve the goal of net-zero emissions as works are going on in the right direction, says Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

In an interview with Rajesh Kumar Thakur, Choubey says India has successfully maintained food security for the weaker sections and provided affordable food grains to the common man even when the world was grappling with the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Excerpts:

How is India prepared to meet the challenges of climate change?

The Centre is not only aware of the challenges but is also working actively. India has also emerged as a leader in climate justice. First proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP26 in Glasgow, ‘Mission Life’ was envisioned as an India-led global mass movement that will spur individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment. India will reach its non-fossil energy capacity of 500 GW (one gigawatt is enough energy to power about 750,000 homes) by 2030. India will meet 50% of its energy requirements with renewable energy by 2030.India will also reduce its total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes between now and 2030. By 2030, India will reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by more than 45%. By 2070, India will achieve the goal of net zero emissions.

How is the government moving to achieve the long-term target?

The Union Cabinet recently approved India’s updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and informed the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) about it. It aims to achieve net-zero climate change by 2070. India is committed to reducing the emission intensity of its GDP by 45% by 2030. The PM’s vision of a people’s movement for LIFE (Lifestyle for the Environment) is the key factor in combating climate change, which is gaining momentum on the ground.

How did India perform on the food distribution front during the Covid-induced lockdown?

The world’s largest free-ration distribution scheme, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna, was started keeping in mind the people’s problems during the lockdown. As many as 80 crore people are regularly getting its benefits, a feat praised by the World Food Organization. The 7th phase of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna is going on.India has successfully demonstrated its capabilities in maintaining food security. Steps have also been taken to maintain it continuously.

It is alleged that corruption has its roots in FCI sectors. How is your ministry tackling this?

We have a policy of zero tolerance for corruption. As per the need of the hour, deficiencies/problems in the entire supply chain and warehousing of the corporation are being rectified by using technology. Under end-to-end computerization, supply chain automation has been done in 31 states/UTs so far.

More than 99% of ration cards across the country have been seeded with Aadhaar, with about 5.32 lakh FPS (fair price shops) out of a total of 5.33 lakh being automated so far. States/UTs have so far reported cumulative cancellation/weeding of about 4.74 crore ineligible ration cards during 2013-2021.

Since you are from Bihar, what’s your party’s strategy to take on the RJD-JD-U grand alliance government?

It is a grand alliance of vested interests. Ever since the alliance came to power, there has been an increase in murder, robbery, dacoity, and crimes against women in Bihar. Jungle Raj-II is going on in Bihar. People are with BJP, they will oust the grand alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 assembly polls.

The opposition, especially the Congress, is predicting the ouster of PM Modi-led BJP from power in the 2024 elections…

The opposition is daydreaming.

Do you see AAP as an emerging challenger to BJP?

Not at all. The AAP has no mass base. AAP’s true face and character have come before the public. AAP is involved in corruption.

