Home Nation

Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit polls show win for AAP in MCD election

Three exit polls on Monday predicted a clear win for the AAP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, with the BJP emerging as a distant second.

Published: 06th December 2022 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal, Kejriwal, AAP, Aam Aadmi Party

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday thanked the people of Delhi after exit polls predicted a win for the party in the Delhi municipal election and also said the prediction for the party in Gujarat was a "positive sign".

Three exit polls on Monday predicted a clear win for the AAP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, with the BJP emerging as a distant second.

All the exit polls have given Congress less than 10 seats. The results of the polls to 250 wards of MCD will be declared after the counting of votes on December 7.

"I would like to congratulate the people of Delhi. They have again shown their faith in us.

Let's wait for tomorrow (Wednesday)," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

On the Gujarat exit polls, the Delhi chief minister said a new party like the AAP getting "15 to 20 per cent vote share" in a state considered the BJP's stronghold was a "big thing".

All exit polls predicted a big mandate for the BJP in Gujarat in the range of 117-151 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress was predicted to bag seats in the range of 16-51 seats.

The AAP was projected to bag between two and 13 seats. The majority mark in Gujarat is 92.

"It is a positive sign for us. Gujarat is considered the BJP stronghold.

The AAP is a new party there and for a new party like us, getting 15 to 20 per cent vote share is a big thing," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal Delhi municipal election Gujarat
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp