Man chops off woman’s body in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a shockingly similar case to the Shraddha Walker murder in Mehrauli, Delhi, a 45-year-old woman was killed and her body parts chopped off near a bridge in Pirpaniti, Bhagalpur district in Bihar, on Sunday.

The woman’s breast, hands, feet and ears were cut off with a sharp-edged weapon. The accused along with his accomplice also made an attempt to cut her leg as well, but they fled in fear of getting caught. When the local people found the woman in a pool of blood, they informed the police and she was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College where she succumbed to her injuries. Doctors attributed her death to the excessive bleeding.

Both the accused and victim are from different communities. Police said that the woman had borrowed some money from the main accused, Shakeel, and was refusing to return.

