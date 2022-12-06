Home Nation

MP: Devotees to be prohibited from carrying mobile phones to Mahakal Temple from Dec 20 

The temple management committee headed by its chairman and district collector Ashish Singh took the decision in this regard at a meeting held on Monday.

Published: 06th December 2022 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country and attracts a large number of devotees.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country and attracts a large number of devotees. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

UJJAIN: Visitors at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city will not be permitted to carry their mobile phones inside the premises from December 20 for security reasons, a senior district official said.

The temple management committee headed by its chairman and district collector Ashish Singh took the decision in this regard at a meeting held on Monday.

After the meeting, Singh informed that mobile phones will be prohibited inside the temple from December 20 for security reasons.

Hotels and other places of lodging have been directed to put up this information so that devotees arrive at the temple without mobile phones, the collector said.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country and attracts a large number of devotees.

Many other decisions were also taken by the temple management committee.

The collector said luxury air-conditioned electric buses will be operated in the city for tourists.

The buses will be run on routes covering all temples and tourist places on a hop-on-hop-off basis, for which visitors need to purchase only a single ticket, he said.

A call centre will also be started soon with 50 parallel phone lines to help devotees, the collector said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahakaleshwar Temple Mobile phones
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp