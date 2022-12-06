No change in buying Russian oil despite price cap, says govt

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On a day the G7-European Union price cap of $60 a barrel of Russian oil moving by sea kicked in, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar indicated India was firm in its policy on sourcing oil from Russia. Showing Europe the mirror, Jaishankar pointed out that from February 24 — the day the Ukraine war began — till November 17, the European Union had imported more fossil fuel from Russia than the next 10 countries combined.

“We need to establish the fact that the oil imports of the EU are six times that of what India imports. We need to understand that oil is a finite energy solution. A lot of countries from Europe have turned to the Middle East for their fuel as a result of which their prices have shot up. This puts pressure on India and we need to buy from wherever it is viable,” Jaishankar said on Monday, after signing a Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock.

He also suggested a reality check by looking at the Russian fossil tracker website, which would give clarity on the countries that continue to import oil from Russia whilst urging others not to do so. He reiterated that India stands for peace and wants the war to end through talks and negotiations.

