PM Modi inaugurates two-day BJP meet, asks cadre to highlight G20 presidency

NEW DELHI: Hours after casting vote in Gujarat assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached on Monday New Delhi and inaugurated the two-day national office-bearers meeting of BJP at the party headquarters.The PM in his inaugural speech outlined the importance of India’s presidency of G-20. He asked the party office-bearers, arrived from across the country, to make the people aware of G-20 presidency. “Over this achievement of assuming presidency of G20, every Indian should make feel proud and participate in this through various activities and events planned as part of G-20 presidency,” the PM reportedly said.India assumed the presidency from Indonesia on December 1 has and planned a slew of activities throughout the country to celebrate hoistoric achievement. Sources said that the party’s preparations for upcoming elections in state and the 2024 general elections were also discussed in the second session of the two-day meeting.“Office-bearers were also advised to explore more and more people, make new connects and take the government’s works to them as part of party’s pro-people political strategy ahead of polls in 2023 and 2024,” said a senior functionary. Sources also added that the PM Modi shared many people-centric political initiatives stressing that the BJP stands for the nation and the people.Besides PM, presidents and general secretaries (organisation) of the BJP’s state units were also acquainted with party’s strategies and other activities and plans at the second session of meeting, chaired by party’s national president J P Nadda.