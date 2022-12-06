Rahul says RSS ‘anti-women’, finds fault with BJP’s ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogan

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: On the 89th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi finally started his journey in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. On his yatra, Rahul turned aggressive and took BJP and RSS on the task on a variety of issues. Rahul alleged that RSS has an anti-women attitude, which reflects in the ‘Jai Sri Ram’. Meanwhile targeting the Congress, BJP has alleged that `500 crore are being spent for the fifth time on the relaunching of Rahul Gandhi.

In the second phase, the yatra reached Chandrabhaga square of Jhalrapatan town in the evening. Addressing a Nukkad Sabha, Rahul slammed the RSS for ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogan and advocated the need for ‘Jai Siya Ram’ slogan, which is the true tradition. There can be no Ram without Sita, without Sita there can be no Ram and without Ram Sita is no mother. This is something that RSS needs to learn.”

Rahul asserted that RSS will have to speak the ‘Jai Siya Ram’ slogan and questioned why they have problems with the traditional slogan. He also claimed that the central government now works only for the rich and against the interest of workers and farmers of the country.

On Monday, Rahul started the yatra from Kali Talai in Jhalawar at around 6 in the morning. As Rahul covered 34 km on the first day of his yatra in the desert state, all camps of the state Congress were seen together in the yatra. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, and Congress state president Govind Dotasara were seen walking along with many ministers, MLAs, and common people.

