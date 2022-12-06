Home Nation

Rahul says RSS ‘anti-women’, finds fault with BJP’s ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogan

Rahul asserted that RSS will have to speak the ‘Jai Siya Ram’ slogan and questioned why they have problems with the traditional slogan.

Published: 06th December 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ at Jhalawar district in Rajasthan on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ at Jhalawar district in Rajasthan on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: On the 89th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi finally started his journey in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. On his yatra, Rahul turned aggressive and took BJP and RSS on the task on a variety of issues. Rahul alleged that RSS has an anti-women attitude, which reflects in the ‘Jai Sri Ram’. Meanwhile targeting the Congress, BJP has alleged that `500 crore are being spent for the fifth time on the relaunching of Rahul Gandhi.

In the second phase, the yatra reached Chandrabhaga square of Jhalrapatan town in the evening. Addressing a Nukkad Sabha, Rahul slammed the RSS for ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogan and advocated the need for ‘Jai Siya Ram’ slogan, which is the true tradition. There can be no Ram without Sita, without Sita there can be no Ram and without Ram Sita is no mother. This is something that RSS needs to learn.”

Rahul asserted that RSS will have to speak the ‘Jai Siya Ram’ slogan and questioned why they have problems with the traditional slogan. He also claimed that the central government now works only for the rich and against the interest of workers and farmers of the country.

On Monday, Rahul started the yatra from Kali Talai in Jhalawar at around 6 in the morning. As Rahul covered 34 km on the first day of his yatra in the desert state, all camps of the state Congress were seen together in the yatra. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, and Congress state president Govind Dotasara were seen walking along with many ministers, MLAs, and common people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra BJP RSS
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp