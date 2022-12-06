Supreme Court raps Punjab government over drug & liquor menace

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Terming the issue of rampant sale of spurious liquor as “serious”, the Supreme Court on Monday said that unbridled flow of drugs and liquor will “finish off” the youth of the border State of Punjab and then the entire country. “We want to stop all these illegal things. Punjab is also border state. If someone wants to finish the country and more particularly the border state, this will happen so every extra caution should be taken to save the country. It is very easy to finish the youth and finish the country by drugs by this by everything,” a bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar remarked. Pulling up the state government for its failure to take stringent action and only registering 34 K FIRs, the bench also said, “Over 34,000 FIRs have been registered in two years… but only FIRs are filed. What about charge-sheets? Illegal liquor and its transportation have to be curbed. It has to be stopped. Tell your government to be very serious.