Why shouldn’t be total ban on caste rallies?

In its order, the court issued notice to the Chief Election Commissioner to respond on the issue and posted the matter on December 15 as the next date of hearing.

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has issued fresh notices to the four major mainstream political parties of Uttar Pradesh seeking their response as to why there should not be ‘a complete ban forever on caste-based rallies’ in the state.

The court also asked the political outfits as to why the Election Commission of India (ECI) should not take action against those found organising such rallies. In its order, the court issued notice to the Chief Election Commissioner to respond on the issue and posted the matter on December 15 as the next date of hearing.

The fresh notices came from the high court after no action was taken on its interim order passed nine years ago.A local lawyer Motilal Yadav had sought a ban on the caste-based rallies in Uttar Pradesh.

