Home Nation

907 deaths due to lightning this year: Minister Jitendra Singh 

According to the information given by Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, disastrous weather events have caused 2,183 deaths across the country this year.

Published: 07th December 2022 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lightning incidents have caused the most deaths - 907 - so far this year, the government told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as it tabled the details about casualties due to disastrous weather events.

According to the information given by Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, disastrous weather events have caused 2,183 deaths across the country this year.

Lightning was the cause of 907 deaths, followed by floods and heavy rains (804 deaths), thunderstorms (371), snowfall (37), heatwave (30), dust storms (22), gale (10), and one death each due to cold wave and squall.

There were zero deaths due to cyclonic storms this year, Singh said.

He said the country had witnessed 566 lightning events, 240 thunderstorms, 37 heatwave events, eight instances of gale winds and seven snowfall events.

Singh said the India Meteorological Department has launched Mausam App for the dissemination of information about weather forecasts, the Meghdoot App for the circulation of Agromet advisories and the Damini App for issuing lightning alerts.

In a reply to a separate question, Singh said though there has been a noteworthy decrease in the death toll due to cyclones in recent years, containing damage and economic loss associated with the weather event was still a challenge.

Singh said various structural measures with multi-institutional support at the national and state level are required to reduce damage due to cyclones.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lightning 907 deaths Jitendra Singh
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp