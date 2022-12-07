Assam police constable shot dead on duty by his colleague

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An Assam police constable shot dead one of his colleagues, reportedly after an altercation, on Tuesday. The incident occurred at the Sonari police station in Charaideo district at around 9:20 am. The accused, Deepak Kakoti, was arrested. Kakoti had used his service rifle to kill Gokul Basumatary, also a constable. Basumatary had joined the police service in 2008 and had got married last year.

Charaideo Superintendent of Police Sourab Yuvaraj said that the grievously injured Basumatary was rushed to a hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.The SP said the victim was doing his duty at the sentry post and the incident occurred when his reliever Kakoti reached the post.

“We don’t know what led to the incident. We are conducting a probe,” the SP added. The body was sent for post-mortem. The police would produce the accused in a local court on Wednesday and seek his remand. Earlier, we suspected he was drunk but the medical report debunked the theory.

SP Sourab Yuvaraj said, “The two had a long history of grudge against each other. Three-four days ago, they had a tiff over some issue. This morning, he (Kakoti) went and shot him down.”

