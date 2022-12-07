Bihar woman's hands chopped off by moneylenders, dies

By ANI

A woman has died in Bihar's Bhagalpur after two men chopped off her hands, breast and ears, say reports.

The woman had borrowed money from the accused for her daughter's wedding and was unable to return it. Hence, she was attacked with a sharp weapon, police said.

The woman, Neelam Devi was stabbed to death by a man, Shakeel Miyan in Pirpainti PS limits, Bhagalpur on Dec 3 after she allegedly failed to return the money she had borrowed from him for her daughter's wedding. The accused also chopped off her limbs. Police said two accused have been arrested.

Bihar | A woman, Neelam Devi stabbed to death by a man, Shakeel Miyan in Pirpainti PS limits, Bhagalpur on Dec 3 after she allegedly failed to return the money she had borrowed from him for her daughter's wedding. Accused also chopped off her limbs. Police say, 2 accused arrested pic.twitter.com/y8BkquP54t — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2022

On Saturday, Shakeel Miyan and Juddin Mian attacked the woman. She sustained stab wounds on her head and back as well. Apparently, no one came to her aid. Before falling unconscious, Neelam had named her attackers, which was recorded on cellphone by eye-witnesses. She was given first aid at a local hospital, which referred her to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical Hospital. But she died there during treatment, the police said.

Shakeel Mian and his accomplice have been arrested.

