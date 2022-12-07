Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Rajesh Kumar Thakur and Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The winter session of Parliament that begins on Wednesday can be expected to be stormy as the Opposition is gearing up to put the government on the mat over pressing issues like inflation, unemployment, China-India border dispute and the economically weaker section (EWS) quota.

At an all-party meet on Tuesday, Opposition parties urged the government to ensure wider discussions over burning issues facing the nation. They also demanded a wider discussion over the alleged misuse of central investigative agencies like the CBI and the ED against the Opposition parties. Leaders from more than 30 parties participated in the meeting.

The demand for the women’s reservation bill will be back in focus as several Opposition parties that had blocked it earlier now want it introduced and passed in this session itself. The matter was raised by the BJD and drew supported from the Opposition.

As for the legislative agenda, the government is planning to introduce 16 new bills. The Congress intends to oppose three of them — the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022. It wants them sent to standing committees for vetting.

While the Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill seeks to increase accountability and reform the electoral process in multi-state cooperative societies, the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022 aims to remove various ambiguities, promote plantation in non-forest areas, and conserve forests.

“Several suggestions have been received and noted from the Opposition side. The government is ready for discussions on all issues adhering to the rules of the House and as per the advice of the Chair,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi briefed the media after the all-party meeting.

23 days, 17 sittings

The session will have 17 sittings over 23 days and will be held in the existing Parliament House. The Budget session is expected in the new Parliament building

