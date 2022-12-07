Home Nation

Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Notice sent to Speaker Joshi over resignations of 91 MLAs during ‘CM Gehlot’s tussle’

Published: 07th December 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Even as Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its second day in Rajasthan on Tuesday, the Congress received a jolt with the High Court issuing a notice to the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi over the resignations of 91 party MLAs on September 25.

A division bench of Justices MM Srivastava and VK Bhavani gave the order on a PIL filed by BJP leader Rajendra Singh Rathore, since the Speaker has not yet taken any decision on the issue. The petition said if an MLA submits his resignation under Rule 173 of the Legislative Assembly Procedure, the Speaker has no option but to accept the resignation and can only examine whether the resignation is voluntary and genuine or not.

The petition also said that it is possible that such a huge number of MLAs may have been forced to give their resignations or their signatures were forged, and the government has lost confidence in the House due to the resignation of MLAs. “The court has issued a two weeks’ notice after the hearing,” Rathore said.

“The Speaker and the secretary of the Assembly will have to present why they have not yet decided on these resignations even after a lapse of 70 days,” he added. Meanwhile, Rahul faced pro-Modi slogans when his rally passed in front of the office of Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Singh, the son of former Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje in Jhalawar district, which is the BJP leader’s bastion.

Rahul shook hands with the BJP workers and also asked Sachin Pilot and Ramlal Jat, who were walking along, to greet them. The Congress leaders waved at the crowd, and even blew a few flying kisses towards them, which led to a burst of clapping from the onlookers. This, the Congress said, is a reflection of the kind of politics Rahul wants to promote through his Yatra. Rahul also said on the social media that the purpose of his Yatra is to counter the politics of hatred that is being spread in the country.

“Neither malice, nor irritation, nor anger — there is none of these in the heart of any of our Yatris. There is something to unite India, sympathy for the problems of Indians and love for all countrymen…,” he posted. Meanwhile, amid continuing internal tussle in the Congress in Rajasthan, senior Punjab leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has been appointed as the state on-charge in place of Ajay Maken, who resigned a few weeks ago. Randhawa has also been nominated as a member of the Congress Steering Committee. In the last two-and-a-half years, two state in-charges have resigned in Rajasthan, but the Gehlot-Pilot dispute remains unresolved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Jodo Yatra Rajasthan Congress CP Joshi
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp