Home Nation

Rajasthan: One more dies after drinking contaminated water in Karauli 

With the elderly's death, the toll has risen to two in the case as a 12-year-old boy had died due to vomiting and diarrhoea on Tuesday.

Published: 07th December 2022 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

dead body child death murder corpse

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 71-year-old man died on Wednesday while 78 others, including 39 children, are still undergoing treatment at a government hospital after allegedly drinking contaminated water in Rajasthan's Karauli district.

With the elderly's death, the toll has risen to two in the case as a 12-year-old boy had died due to vomiting and diarrhoea on Tuesday.

Chief engineer and chief chemist have been sent from Jaipur to investigate the matter, Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Mahesh Joshi said, adding action will be taken against those found guilty in the case.

He said the 40 years old water supply line will be replaced in many parts of the district.

People have got illegal connections and used illegal boosters in the area due to which the supply line has been damaged, Joshi told PTI.

"It has come to the fore that the water tank was not cleaned in the last eight months, whereas it was supposed to be cleaned after six months. Responsibility is being fixed for this," he said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Pushpendra Gupta said that Devkumar Koli (12), resident of Shahganj, and Ratan Dhobi (71), resident of Dattatreya Pada, died due to vomiting and diarrhoea.

Koli died on Tuesday after consuming contaminated water, while Dhobi succumbed to the infection on Wednesday, he said, adding that the water sample has been sent for testing.

Gupta said since December 3, a total of 174 people, including 72 children, have been admitted to the government hospital after complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea.

He said that presently 78 people, including 39 children, are undergoing treatment and others have been discharged after treatment.

Most of the patients were residents of Shahganj, Chaube Pada, Qazi Pada, Kasai Pada, and Bayaniya Pada, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Water contamination Karauli district
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp