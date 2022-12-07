Home Nation

Seven held for buying, selling newborn babies in Punjab

The infants were either stolen or bought for Rs 50,000 each from poor families and sold for Rs 4 to 5 lakh each to childless couples.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police has arrested seven persons, including two women for allegedly selling and buying newborn babies here on Tuesday. The police rescued two three-day-old babies and recovered Rs 4 lakh from the gang.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Patiala Varun Sharma, while talking to this newspaper said that following a tip-off, the police arrested seven members (Baljinder Singh, Amandeep Kaur, Bhupinder Kaur, Lalit Kumar, Sajita, and Harpreet Singh) of the gang who had come to sell a newborn baby to Sukhwinder Singh, who was also arrested.

The infants were either stolen or bought for Rs 50,000 each from poor families and sold for Rs 4 to 5 lakh each to childless couples.“A case was registered at Sadar Samana police station. We are investigating to ascertain from where they  arranged the infants, as of now, from the initial inquiries, it seems that the gang was active in Punjab and neighbouring states,” he said.

The SSP said, “This gang has its network in Punjab and other states. They used to target poor families with several children or a family with a single parent. They used to convince or coerce the parent into selling their child for Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 and then used sell them to childless couples for Rs 4 to Rs 5 lakh.”
He also added that the gang had converted an SUV into an ambulance so that they could operate their racket undetected.The vehicle has also been recovered.

Newborn Human trafficking
