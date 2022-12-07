Home Nation

UP vaccination drive not only a model for India, but for the world: Melinda Gates

While paying a visit to CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, Gates said that the state government carried out the anti-Covid vaccination leadership despite a huge population was worth learning.

American philanthropist and co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), Melinda Gates. (Photo | AP)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Melinda Gates, co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), appreciated the Uttar Pradesh government’s efforts towards the Covid-19 management and control of diseases like encephalitis in the eastern region, especially the Gorakhpur division.

While paying a visit to CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, Gates said that the way the state government carried out the anti-Covid vaccination leadership despite a huge population was worth learning. “The world should learn from the way vaccination was carried out in UP despite such a large and dense population,” she said.

Gates also discussed the foundation's (BMGF) deep ties with Uttar Pradesh saying: “We have been working here for a long time in the field of health and social security. It is a matter of happiness that we are able to provide facilities to the weakest sections of society. We intend to further improve our relations with UP in the coming times.”

Apart from the improvement in infrastructure and logistics in the state during the last few years, she also mentioned the digital banking system. “The growth of UP has been exemplary in the last couple of years
and it is on the right track,” said Gates.

She further discussed the crucial role played by women's self-help groups in making the nutrition mission a big success in Uttar Pradesh. Gates also praised the efforts that are being made to increase the income of farmers by promoting the formation of FPOs in the largest agricultural state of the country.

