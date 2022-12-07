Home Nation

Woman, brother-in-law seriously injured in blast in West Bengal

Police claimed that it was an LPG cylinder blast but locals alleged that the "ball", with which the teenager was playing after bringing it from a nearby ground, exploded.

Published: 07th December 2022

By PTI

KOLKATA: A woman and her brother-in-law were seriously injured in a blast in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in their house in Ramnagar in Pipha gram panchayat area on Wednesday morning, in which Sonia Bibi and Rakibullah Mondal sustained severe injuries, a senior officer of Basirhat Police said.

Police claimed that it was an LPG cylinder blast but locals alleged that the "ball", with which the teenager was playing after bringing it from a nearby ground, exploded, indicating at an accidental crude bomb blast.

"The woman and her brother-in-law were injured in what seems to be a cylinder blast, but we have got a different version from the locals and are probing the matter," the officer said, adding that the injured are being treated at a nearby hospital.

Panchayat elections are likely to be held in the state early next year.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of smuggling arms and ammunition and pumping money into West Bengal from neighbouring states to create law and order issues ahead of the rural polls.

