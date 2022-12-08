56 cases filed by CBI against MPs, MLAs in 5 years: Govt

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As no one is above the law, as many as 56 cases were lodged against the country’s members of legislative assembly (MLAs) and the Members of Parliament (MPs) in the last five years by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

And out of 56 cases registered in different states by the central agencyCBI, charge sheets have been filed in 22 cases till date. Sharing this through a written reply to the question of a Lok Sabha member on the first day of the winter session of the Parliament on Wednesday, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension and Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh said that 56 cases were registered against the MLAs and the MPs from 2017 to October 31 in 2022.

“Out of 56 cases registered, charge-sheets have been filed in 22 cases,” the minister said, adding details on the conviction rate in the CBI cases during the last five years. According to the minister’s written reply in the Lok Sabha, 66.90% was the Conviction rate of cases lodged against the MLAs and the MPs in 2017, followed by 68.00% in 2018, 69.19% in 2019, 69.83% in 2020 and 67.56% in 2021. The Minister further added through data that the highest number of 10 cases against the MLAs and the MPs were lodged in the last 5 years in Andhra Pradesh.

