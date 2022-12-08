Home Nation

56 cases filed by CBI against MPs, MLAs in 5 years: Govt

And out of 56 cases registered in different states by the central agencyCBI, charge sheets have been filed in 22 cases till date.

Published: 08th December 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As no one is above the law, as many as 56 cases were lodged against the country’s members of legislative assembly (MLAs) and the Members of Parliament (MPs) in the last five years by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

And out of 56 cases registered in different states by the central agencyCBI, charge sheets have been filed in 22 cases till date. Sharing this through a written reply to the question of a Lok Sabha member on the first day of the winter session of the Parliament on Wednesday, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension and Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh said that 56 cases were registered against the MLAs and the MPs from 2017 to October 31 in 2022.

“Out of 56 cases registered, charge-sheets have been filed in 22 cases,” the minister said, adding details on the conviction rate in the CBI cases during the last five years. According to the minister’s written reply in the Lok Sabha, 66.90% was the Conviction rate of cases lodged against the MLAs and the MPs in 2017, followed by 68.00% in 2018, 69.19% in 2019, 69.83% in 2020 and 67.56% in 2021. The Minister further added through data that the highest number of 10 cases against the MLAs and the MPs were lodged in the last 5 years in Andhra Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI MLAs MPs
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp