Home Nation

Bill to promote use of non-fossil fuels introduced in Rajya Sabha

Piloting the bill in the Upper House, Power Minister R K Singh said the country is working towards reduction in emissions although its per capita emissions is about one third of the global average.

Published: 08th December 2022 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Parliament House, Monsoon session

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A bill that seeks to promote the use of non-fossil fuels, including ethanol, green hydrogen and biomass, was introduced in Rajya Sabha for passage on Thursday.

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, is also aimed at helping the country achieve its international commitments on climate change. The legislation was cleared by Lok Sabha in August this year.

Piloting the bill in the Upper House, Power Minister R K Singh said the country is working towards reduction in emissions although its per capita emissions is about one third of the global average.

"If we look at the total carbon dioxide load on the environment, our contribution is just 3.4 per cent even as our population is 17.5 per cent of the global population," he said.

Yet, the county has emerged as one of the leading nations in energy transition and climate action, he added.

"Today our non-fossil fuel power generation capacity is 42 per cent of our total capacity which is around 408 giga watt," he said, adding that this initiative needs to be carried forward.

"We have changed the way of generating electricity but that accounts for 40 per cent of the emissions. But we have to address other sectors which account for 60 per cent of emissions, which includes steel and cement manufacturing," Singh said.

In order to remain a leader in climate action, the government has brought in amendments in the legislation, he added.

"In petroleum refining, we use hydrogen drawn from natural gas. The idea is to make green hydrogen here and thereafter replace the imported natural gas and stop carbon emission," Singh said.

Similarly, in the production of fertilisers, ammonia is used from natural gas, he said.

"Now we propose to replace it with green ammonia. That is why we are bringing the amendments so that we make changes in the feedstock," Singh said.

The government also aims to address the construction sector through legislation, he added. The amendments also seek to promote renewable energy and the development of a domestic carbon market to battle climate change.

Further, the bill seeks to introduce new concepts such as carbon trading and mandate the use of non-fossil sources to ensure faster decarbonisation of the Indian economy and help achieve sustainable development goals in line with the Paris Agreement.

The bill also provides for penalties for violations by industrial units or vessels as well as on manufacturers if a vehicle fails to comply with fuel consumption norms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parliament bill Rajya Sabha Non-fossil fuels Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill
India Matters
India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran (Photo | PTI)
India A captain Easwaran likely to cover for injured Rohit: BCCI
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat results on expected lines, says Raut; wonders if BJP, AAP had tacit understanding
Fisherman shifting their boats to safer places at kasimedu fishing harbour while Cyclone Mandous going to hit Chennai coast on Thursday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cyclone 'Mandous' to cross coast between Puducherry-Sriharikota on Dec 9 midnight: IMD
Saji Cheriyan. (Photo | Facebook)
Anti-constitution remark row: Kerala HC rejects pleas for disqualifying Saji Cheriyan from MLA post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp