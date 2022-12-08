Centre plans to set up 10 heavy water reactors, five nuclear plants: Jitendra Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is likely to get a further enhancement in its capacity for clean energy generation from the nuclear plants as the Central government has decided to go ahead with setting up five more nuclear power plants.

The Central government has accorded in-principle approval for five new sites for setting up nuclear power plants in near future. This has been done in addition to according the administrative approval and financial sanction for the construction of 10 new indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs). Apart from all this, 11 reactors, capable of generating 8700 MW of clean energy, are currently under construction in the country.

Union Minister Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Wednesday on the first day of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament through a written reply said that the government has accorded in-principle approval for five sites for setting up Nuclear Power plants in the future.

“The tariffs of electricity generated by nuclear power plants are comparable to those of contemporary conventional base load generators like thermal power,” the minister replied in his written reply. He added further that present installed nuclear power capacity comprises of 22 reactors with a total capacity of 6780 MW.

