Home Nation

Co-op Bill tabled in House amid din

Opposition members want the bill to be sent to a standing committee for review 

Published: 08th December 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The first day of the winter session of the Parliament witnessed vociferous scenes as the government tabled Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in the Lok Sabha amidst demands from various Opposition parties that it be sent to a standing committee for review. The Bill, introduced by Minister of State for Cooperation BL Verma, seeks to bring in transparency and accountability in the sector.

The government claims that the bill is intended to strengthen governance, reform the electoral process, and ensure ease of doing business in multi-state co-operative societies. However, Opposition MPs from Congress, TMC, and DMK attacked the government saying that the Bill is a violation of federalism and its provisions are impinging on the rights of state governments.

Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the Bill may lead to the concentration of power of the central government, which may impact the autonomy and functioning of the multi-state cooperative society and create potential for misuse. This government has always called for cooperative federalism and it should have been followed before drafting the Bill, he said.

Congress MP Manish Tewari demanded the withdrawal of the Bill and alleged that some provisions of the bill “strike at the heart of the autonomy of cooperative societies”. “This Bill should be withdrawn. It should be reconsidered as it violates and attacks the federal spirit of the Constitution with a sledgehammer,” he said. DMK leader R Baalu also demanded that the Bill should be referred to the standing Committee for review. However, in his reply, MoS Verma said that the amendments to the Bill have been introduced several times in the past.

The Lok Sabha also debated the Anti- Maritime Piracy Bill, which seeks to formulate a law to deal with piracy in international waters. The bill, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 9, 2019, was referred to a standing committee of Parliament. While moving the Bill, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar said that the government has tried to incorporate 14 of the 18 recommendations of the parliamentary panel. However, Manish Tewari expressed concern over the growing Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean.

Earlier in the day, the House saw uproar over Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute issue. Raising the issue, NCP MP Supriya Sule claimed that Karnataka is inciting trouble in both the states.
“They are conspiring to break Maharashtra. The people of Maharashtra are being beaten up and BJP is in power in both the states,” she said.

As soon as the House met in the morning, the members paid tributes to Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and eight other members. Meanwhile, leaders of 14 opposition parties from both Houses of Parliament met in the morning at the office of Mallikarjun Kharge,  Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha to discuss issues to be taken up during the session. Interestingly, leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and TMC also participated in the meeting. 

Karnataka conspiring to break up Maharashtra: Sule
Earlier in the day, the House saw uproar over Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute issue. Raising the issue, NCP MP Supriya Sule claimed that Karnataka is inciting trouble in both the states. ‘They are conspiring to break Maharashtra. The BJP is in power in both the states,’ she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha Multi-State Co-operative Societies Bill congress Federalism
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp