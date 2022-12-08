Co-op Bill tabled in House amid din

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first day of the winter session of the Parliament witnessed vociferous scenes as the government tabled Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in the Lok Sabha amidst demands from various Opposition parties that it be sent to a standing committee for review. The Bill, introduced by Minister of State for Cooperation BL Verma, seeks to bring in transparency and accountability in the sector.

The government claims that the bill is intended to strengthen governance, reform the electoral process, and ensure ease of doing business in multi-state co-operative societies. However, Opposition MPs from Congress, TMC, and DMK attacked the government saying that the Bill is a violation of federalism and its provisions are impinging on the rights of state governments.

Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the Bill may lead to the concentration of power of the central government, which may impact the autonomy and functioning of the multi-state cooperative society and create potential for misuse. This government has always called for cooperative federalism and it should have been followed before drafting the Bill, he said.

Congress MP Manish Tewari demanded the withdrawal of the Bill and alleged that some provisions of the bill “strike at the heart of the autonomy of cooperative societies”. “This Bill should be withdrawn. It should be reconsidered as it violates and attacks the federal spirit of the Constitution with a sledgehammer,” he said. DMK leader R Baalu also demanded that the Bill should be referred to the standing Committee for review. However, in his reply, MoS Verma said that the amendments to the Bill have been introduced several times in the past.

The Lok Sabha also debated the Anti- Maritime Piracy Bill, which seeks to formulate a law to deal with piracy in international waters. The bill, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 9, 2019, was referred to a standing committee of Parliament. While moving the Bill, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar said that the government has tried to incorporate 14 of the 18 recommendations of the parliamentary panel. However, Manish Tewari expressed concern over the growing Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean.

Earlier in the day, the House saw uproar over Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute issue. Raising the issue, NCP MP Supriya Sule claimed that Karnataka is inciting trouble in both the states.

“They are conspiring to break Maharashtra. The people of Maharashtra are being beaten up and BJP is in power in both the states,” she said.

As soon as the House met in the morning, the members paid tributes to Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and eight other members. Meanwhile, leaders of 14 opposition parties from both Houses of Parliament met in the morning at the office of Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha to discuss issues to be taken up during the session. Interestingly, leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and TMC also participated in the meeting.

