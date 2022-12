Congress leaders credit Priyanka Gandhi for Himachal win

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the Congress winning the Himachal Pradesh polls, its leaders on Thursday credited party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign in the hill state for the good showing of the party in the assembly elections.

Priyanka Gandhi led the party's charge in Himachal Pradesh with several rallies and was also closely involved in strategy planning for the polls.

Many leaders hailed her leadership in securing the win for the party and defeating the BJP's election machinery.

"Heartfelt thanks to the people of Himachal Pradesh for giving the mandate to the Indian National Congress. This victory is the victory of people's issues and their resolve to progress. Best wishes to all the leaders and workers of the Congress party. Your hard work paid off," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla hailed Priyanka Gandhi's campaign and leadership, lauding the "hard work" put in by her.

LIVE | Assembly elections results: BJP sweeps Gujarat, Congress wins Himachal

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma also complimented Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her "spirited" campaign in the state.

This is Priyanka Gandhi's first electoral success while heading the campaign charge.

The party had lost Uttar Pradesh assembly polls while she spearheaded the canvassing there earlier this year.

Party sources said the team of Priyanka Gandhi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was the senior observer for the polls, played an important role in formulating the election campaign.

READ HERE | How the Congress won Himachal

Based on the feedback, a systematic election campaign was prepared under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi that involved framing of welfare schemes for women, youth, and employees, the sources said.

During her rallies in Sirmour, Kangra, Solan and Una, Priyanka Gandhi raised the issues of Agnipath, inflation, unemployment and the old pension scheme.

The Congress had won 39 seats and was leading on one in the 68-member Himachal Assembly while BJP bagged 19 seats and was leading in six.

NEW DELHI: With the Congress winning the Himachal Pradesh polls, its leaders on Thursday credited party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign in the hill state for the good showing of the party in the assembly elections. Priyanka Gandhi led the party's charge in Himachal Pradesh with several rallies and was also closely involved in strategy planning for the polls. Many leaders hailed her leadership in securing the win for the party and defeating the BJP's election machinery. "Heartfelt thanks to the people of Himachal Pradesh for giving the mandate to the Indian National Congress. This victory is the victory of people's issues and their resolve to progress. Best wishes to all the leaders and workers of the Congress party. Your hard work paid off," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla hailed Priyanka Gandhi's campaign and leadership, lauding the "hard work" put in by her. LIVE | Assembly elections results: BJP sweeps Gujarat, Congress wins Himachal Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma also complimented Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her "spirited" campaign in the state. This is Priyanka Gandhi's first electoral success while heading the campaign charge. The party had lost Uttar Pradesh assembly polls while she spearheaded the canvassing there earlier this year. Party sources said the team of Priyanka Gandhi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was the senior observer for the polls, played an important role in formulating the election campaign. READ HERE | How the Congress won Himachal Based on the feedback, a systematic election campaign was prepared under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi that involved framing of welfare schemes for women, youth, and employees, the sources said. During her rallies in Sirmour, Kangra, Solan and Una, Priyanka Gandhi raised the issues of Agnipath, inflation, unemployment and the old pension scheme. The Congress had won 39 seats and was leading on one in the 68-member Himachal Assembly while BJP bagged 19 seats and was leading in six.