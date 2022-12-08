Home Nation

Cost of living to go up as RBI raises rate

Seeking to cool inflation, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday announced a 35 basis points increase in the benchmark interest rate.

Published: 08th December 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Inflation; growth

(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Your cost of living has just gone up. And, it will continue to stay that way for quite some time, going by the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy statement released on Wednesday. According to RBI, the common man will continue to bear the brunt of price rise and high interest rates as the central bank’s fight against inflation is not over yet. 

Seeking to cool inflation, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday announced a 35 basis points increase in the benchmark interest rate. This, however, will trigger another round of hike in’ lending rates. Banks are expected to raise interest rates of home loans and other loans linked to the repo rate (at which RBI lends to banks). Home loan rates are already at 9 per cnet or more.  

The burden on existing home loan borrowers could go up by Rs 950-1,200 per EMI for an outstanding loan of Rs 50 lakh with a tenure of 10-25 years. Loans will become even costlier in the coming months as RBI has dropped enough hints that the rate hikes are far from over. Experts see another 25 bps rate hike in the next revision. Realtors say any further hike could derail the recovery in the property market as it will make the affordable housing segment unaffordable.

On the bright side, there is hope for savers as banks are likely to raise deposit rates. Inflation will, however, continue to pinch the common man as RBI has retained its inflation target for FY23 at 6.7 per cent, with Q3 inflation at 6.6% and Q4 inflation at 5.9%, which is still higher than its upper tolerance level of 6 per cent. 

Considering that high inflation and interest rates are weighing the economy down,  RBI has cut its FY23 GDP growth forecast to 6.8 per cent from its earlier projection of 7 per cent. The above factors, coupled with fears of a deepening global slowdown, portend uncertain days for the common man. 

WHAT THE REPO RATE HIKE MEANS

  •  If you have taken a loan, or are planning to take one, you may have to shell out more as banks are likely to raise interest rates
  •  Parallelly, interest rates on deposits in banks are also expected to rise
  •  Experts feel the real estate sector is among the most hit as higher home loan rates could put off potential buyers
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India inflation
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp